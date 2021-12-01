Jaya Bachchan hilariously calls Amitabh Bachchan a liar!

Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 1000 episodes this week and Amitabh Bachchan has invited his daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the show to play the game! During this game, we will see Jaya Bachchan join us virtually on the show.

The veteran-ctor turned politicians will make interesting revelations about BigB on the show which will be interesting. She reveals on the call "Aap inko phone karo, kabhi phone uthate nahi hai (You call him, he never picks),” complains Jaya. Amitabhji replies, “Internet agar gadbad hai, hum kya karein bhai (If the internet is not working, how is it my fault?)" Shweta immediately takes her mothers side and replies to Amitabh saying “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge."

Even Navya joins her mother in pulling his grandfather's leg by asking "Jab hum parlour se aate hai aur nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai, jhooth bol rahe hai hume ya actually me hum acche lag rahe hai?" This is where Amitabh Bachchan quickly compliments Jaya Bachchan "Jaya aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai." and thats when Jaya calls him a liar and replies " “Jhooth bolte hue aap bilkul acche nahi lagte." To her response Shweta, Navya, Amitabh and audience are left speechless and in splits of laughter!

Poor BigB! The saying is true no one can ever win from their wife or daughters! Stay tuned this week you will get to see Amitabh Bachchan with his daughters on Kaun Banega Crorepati!