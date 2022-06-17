JAYB Announces New Single 'Rocking Chair' To Be Released In July

JAYB just surprised fans with new song announcement!









On June 18, during his first solo fanmeet 'Nostalgic Fancon,' GOT7's JAYB announced that he will be releasing a new single on July 14.









Titled 'Rocking Chair,' JAYB revealed that the song is about someone close to him. "This song is about a close hyung (brother) whom I love a lot. It's a song dedicated to my him, myself and to those who feel worn out. I think it's a song for me and I hope it's a song that's a gift to you as well. Let's seek comfort," he said to the fans.









Additionally, while talking about the song, JAYB opened up about his struggles and thanked his fans for loving and supporting him endlessly, "Recently, I've been feeling like nothing a lot. All of you despite it all, became a comfort for me."









By the end of his first performance of 'Rocking Chair,' JAYB was in tears. Fans cheered him on and showed their excitement for the single.









Meanwhile, JAYB just concluded his first solo fan meet 'Nostalgic Fancon,' held in Jangchung Arena, Seoul.