Jee Le Zaraa: It's time for the girls to take the car out. Are you excited?

After Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, the boys' trips should end and let the girls roll out the car on the road. Excel Entertainment has announced a new movie featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt together in the same frame as they will take the road trip this time and with this Farhan Akhtar also returns to his directorial chair.





The video has been dropped by the actresses and the production team a few minutes ago. The video has been prepared beautifully. Check it out. I can't wait for this movie, can you?