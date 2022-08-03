Is the Jee Le Zaraa movie, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra, still in production?

Last year, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra were cast in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming road-trip movie Jee Le Zaraa. However, there have recently been several rumours circulating concerning whether or not the movie will actually be made.





Alia Bhatt discarded all the rumors during a media interaction. She said "IT'S HAPPENING!!… We will go on floors next year. Of course, we can not go on the floor this year (Indicating to her pregnancy). We ain't letting that film go. We are fighting for it and we are all too excited about it. It's going to be quite massive and we can't wait'.





With three strong actresses joining together, Jee Le Zaraa is thought to be one of the biggest partnerships to date. Are you anticipating the film?