Jennifer Lawrence talks about years old trauma!!

Actor Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about nude pictures leak in 2014 by the hackers on internet, saying that the scandal will haunt her forever.





“Anybody can go look at my naked body without my consent, any time of the day. Somebody in France just published them. My trauma will exist forever,” Jennifer said.





“You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process,” added the actress.