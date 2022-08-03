Jennifer Winget and Kartik Aaryan will romance in Aashiqui 3?

One of Bollywood's most adored performers is Kartik Aaryan. Recently, Kartik revealed that he would be appearing in Aashiqui 3.

He shared a video on Instagram and captioned it saying, "Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum. Zeher Zindagi Ka Pi Lenge Hum #Aashiqui3 This one is going to be Heart-wrenching!! My First with Basu Da."

Following Kartik Aaryan's announcement to his followers, rumours circulated that Jennifer Winget had been cast as his co-star in the movie.

Anurag Basu has now reacted to the rumours of Jennifer Winget being a part of Aashiqui 3. He said "Well, I've been also hearing about these rumours. However, honestly, we're currently at a very nascent stage. We're currently ideating about various other aspects of film-making. Casting will be locked later on."

Earlier, it was reported that Jennifer will make her Bollywood debut soon.

If this turns out to be true, would you like to see Jenifer and Kartik together?