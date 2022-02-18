'Jeon Jungkook 4' trends worldwide on Twitter due to this weird speculation by fans

On February 18, J-Hope celebrated his 28th birthday and received birthday wishes from all over the world. But who would have known one wish from the youngest member of BTS, Jeon Jungkook will trend worldwide on Twitter. J-hope shared the wishes by his members on his social media which also included Jungkook's wish, "J-Hope, Happy Birthday Bro." Anyway, fans were quick to notice that Hobi has saved Jungkook's name as 'Jeon Jungkook 4' which made the fans weirdly speculate that our golden maknae may have four phone numbers.





A whole thread of tweets was dedicated to Jungkook where everyone discussed whether he has four numbers or not. Many thought it is because of all the sasaengs (obsessed fans) who may disturb him, others thought he has different numbers for different occasions. ARMYs were quick to make memes on it and soon "Jeon Jungkook 4" started to trend worldwide.





What do you think of it?