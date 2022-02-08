Jeon So-min and Song Ji-hyo, both have made their return to the SBS' variety show "Running Man" if insiders to be believed. Actress Jeon So-min had to take a break from the show due to her foot fracture after which she had to underwent through surgery. The actress took some time off in order to recover properly. Meanwhile, another member Song Ji-hyo also announced that she won't be part of the show for a few weeks as she has been tested COVID-19 positive.





The actress had also revealed that she is unvaccinated due to her allergies to antibiotics, therefore her quarantine had to be longer than expected. While the actresses were gone, there were rumours around Jeon So-min's departure from the show. The rumours sparked after she had put up a post with a cake that has "Thank you for being the part of 'Running Man'" written on it. After which fans speculated that this must be her last shooting day.





Well, according to the insiders both the members are back and Jeon So-min came in on a wheelchair, showing her dedication and love for the show. It was also further revealed that the cake was just a surprise from the crew after her return on the set. Fans were also ensured, "Fortunately, the most recent recording for 'Running Man' did not require difficult running or physical activity, as Jeon So Min was in a wheelchair. There was no cause for her to overexert herself in her condition."





Well, we sure missed them, didn't we?



