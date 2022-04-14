Jersey, Attack, Runway 34: Second trailer, more impact?

If the first look, teaser, trailer and then the songs weren't enough, Bollywood is now witnessing another trend for maketing and promoting a film - a second trailer.





The latest example of it is the Shahid Kapoor-led Jersey, a sports drama featuring him as a cricketer. The makers released a second trailer a week back for the film, originally scheduled for a December 2021 release, which had to be delayed after theatres shut due to Covid.





John Abraham's Attack, and Ajay Devgn's upcoming aviation thriller Runway 34, too, have released a second trailer respectively. Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2, too had released it.











