Jessi reveals her favourite idols and how her show 'Jessi's Showterview' works

Jessi's Showterview is one of the most popular shows in Korea right now. Celebrities are flocking to her show to promote their movies, dramas and albums. Recently, she even interviewed TXT. Her show is so popular in Korea because it offers very honest views and opinions and also because of Jessi's unique style of running the program.





Jessi did an Instagram live and she revealed so much information about our favourites and also her show 'Jessi's Showterview'.

Jessi said that Lisa is her favourite idol and said that Lisa is very talented, She called Lisa a perfect all-rounder who is very talented and beautiful. She told the fans to go and mail YG entertainment to send Lisa to showterview for her comeback promotions. She also said that TXT are the sweetest and kindest young boygroup she has met and she also mentioned that she wants ATEEZ on the show.





The main information is that the fans can actually mail the companies to make their idols guest Jessi's showterview. If a company has enough demands from the fanbase, then their idols will be on their show. So, to see your biases on Jessi's show the only thing you need to do is go and mail the company.