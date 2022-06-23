  1. Home
Jessi Wasn't Informed About Sunmi Taking Over 'Showterview'

Sunmi will be taking over as the new host of 'Showterview.'



On June 24, media outlets reported that Sunmi has been selected as the new MC of 'Showterview!' The popular SBS web variety program was originally hosted by Jessi and ran from June 2020 until April 2022. The program received high praise for its comfortable atmosphere and Jessi's fun personality with numerous celebrities appearing as guests.



Currently, insiders state that Sunmi will be the brand new host of 'Showterview' and the singer has already wrapped up the recording for her first episode earlier this week. 'Sunmi's Showterview' is expected to air some time in late July.



However, Jessi just revealed that she was not informed about this decision. Replying to a fan via Instagram Jessi said, "Didn't know but good luck to them."



Sunmi has some big shoes to fill in considering that Jessi was one of the main reason the SBS web show became popular. Do you think she'll be able to do the show justice?

