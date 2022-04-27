Jessica Jung reveals release date for her 2nd book 'Bright'
Former Girls' Generation member Jessica Jung will be releasing another book next month!
On April 28, Jessica announced, via Instagram, that her new book 'Bright', a sequel to her debut novel 'Shine!', will be published next month on May 10
Additionally, to commemorate the release of 'Bright' a virtual book event will be hosted by The Strand, on May 18 at 8 PM EST. Further details are on The Strand's official SNS accounts.
Meanwhile, Jessica's debut novel 'Shine!' faced massive criticism after its publication. What do you think about this?