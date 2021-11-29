JhopeDeservesBetter hashtag trends after the BTS offline concert - Here's why?

BTS recently had a concert in LA after two years of absence on the live stage due to COVID-19, and the ARMYs were more than thrilled to watch them perform. The concert created havoc, all the hotels, flights and the stadium was coloured in purple with ARMYs to greet the boys.





However, after the concert ended, Jhope stans were left disappointed because, during the 3-hour concert, he hardly had 5 minutes worth of lines which resulted in the lack of screen-time. He didn't receive his fair share of screen times due to which the fans started to trend hashtags on Twitter such as #JHopeDeservesBetter and #GiveJhopeLines.





Well, we hope in the upcoming concerts, he does get what he deserves and steal the show with his usual hope and shine.





Do you think fans are overreacting or was it needed to call them out for it? Share your thoughts