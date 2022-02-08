Jhund teaser out now!!!

Jhund is staring Amitabh Bachchan. The movie is set to release on 4th March, 2022. We're going to watch Amitabh Bachchan on screen after a very long time. The movie is directed by Nagraj Manjule. Today, the teaser was released.





The movie is based on Vijay Barse. He is a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team.

After watching the teaser, the movie looks promising. I'm really excited to watch the movie!!