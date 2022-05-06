Ji Chang Wook has an adorable interactive session with kids as a magician

ODG Korea is a kids' clothing brand and they even have a YouTube channel in which they invite celebrities to interact with the kids. They have invited K-Pop idols, K-HipHop artists as well as actors. They have even had an interactive session with Tom Holland and Zendaya after the release of Spiderman: No Way Home.

"The Sound Of Magic" premiered on 5th May and ODG invited Ji Chang Wook as their new guest. He appears as a magician to surprise the children. He asks them the same question that he uses in the drama- "Do you believe in magic?" Children love magic tricks and Ji Chang Wook is seen to be having fun with them.

He shows them a few magic tricks and tells them it's real magic, leaving them excited and happy. he turns a thread into a butterfly necklace and so on.

Later on, as the video goes by he tells them about his childhood and how he used to believe in fairies, Santa Claus and spiderman but now that he is an adult, he doesn't believe in them anymore.

The children also open up to him and talk about how they would be sad if they grow up and don't remember what they used to believe in. Check out the link below for the sweet and beautiful video filled with innocence and cuteness.