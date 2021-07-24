Jiah Khan’s mother is in the battle for truth for 8 years

On June 3rd,2013 Jiah Khan was planning to stay awake and wait for her sister who was arriving at 3 am from on a flight from Heathrow. Later when she landed in Mumbai she found out that her sister is dead. Jiah’s mother has been fighting for the truth for the past 8years. But the CBI and the government have declared it as a suicide whereas her mother believes differently. Rabya Khan said that Jiah was looking forward to gaining weight for a film and was quite excited about it. Rabya truly believes that Jiah was murdered and should be served justice.