Ashley Park of 'Emily in Paris' made an appearance on the talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but the TV show host has sparked some racism allegations.

Jimmy brought up the topic of Ashley singing "Dynamite" in 'Emily in Paris'. He said "You sang a BTS song on the show, and I wonder what the fallout from something like that is because I know that, like, we've had them on our show and, like, their fans will camp out. They're probably still out in the parking lot waiting for the next time they come on. They are absolutely crazed for these guys."





When Ashley said 'ARMY' in reference to BTS' fans, Kimmel said "Yeah, you have to be careful with an army because they can attack." Ashley then said she herself is an ARMY, and her being a fan was the reason why "Dynamite" was played on Emily in Paris.





She described her reaction when she found out about V posting her performance on his Instagram feed. Ashley Park was so excited, that Jimmy joked "I can see you're actually getting crazy about it right now."





Ashley further said she "couldn't think, couldn't talk, and couldn't get up" for the rest of the day. She thought it was the adrenaline rush of getting noticed by her favorite band, but in reality, she had COVID-19's Omicron variant. Jimmy said, "You thought it was BTS fever." The next comment of his was found racist by many. He said "They're both very dangerous. You're lucky to come out of those alive."





Although Jimmy joked a lot about ARMY during the conversation, his particular joke about "BTS Fever" has gotten him in trouble.





