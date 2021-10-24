Actor Jimmy Sheirgill marked his debut with Gulzar's Maachis (1996). As the film completed 25 year of its release, Jimmy verbalize, "Who could have asked for a better start. I knew I was in safe hands but on the other hand, I felt the constant pressure of living up to what the scenes demanded because I had no prior experience in films . I remember being very nervous before my scenes. Gulzar Saab would casually come and tell me how they had to be done and made me go through the lines."

After its release, Macchis emerged as a box office hit and in 1997, it won the National Award for Best Popular Film. Its success came as a shock and surprise for many.





In last 25 years of his career, Jimmy's excellent work has made an everlasting impression in our hearts. He has contributed quality in Bollywood, but unfortunately, the Bollywood world has neglected the genuine capabilities and potential of this Punjabi Munda, which might have been substantially more. He is truly a amazing artist and deserve to get appreciated for his marvellous work and performances.





What's your opinion on this? Do you also think he deserve more opportunities and appreciation?