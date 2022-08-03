Jogi proves Diljit Dosanjh can act better than most Bollywood stars?

Diljit Dosanjh once said, "There are very few actors, but more artists in our industry now," and while I agree with that sentiment, I must admit that he is one of the actors of today, as evidenced by his performance in the most recent movie Jogi. Diljit stands out in the midst of all this mayhem. Any talented actor would be pleased of the elegance and finesse with which he conveys the helplessness and vulnerability of his role.

I have adored Diljit in every role and believe that he truly inhabits them, from Udta Punjabi to Phillauri to Soorma and GoodNews.

Have you all seen Jogi? If not, you should absolutely watch since you'll be able to tell if Diljit Dosanjh is an actor with a role.