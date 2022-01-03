John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal test positive for Covid-19!

John Abraham and his wife Priya have got covid and they are currently being quarantined at their home. The actor said that he had come in contact with an infected person three days ago before he tested positive. He wrote " "I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had Covid. Priya and I have tested positive for Covid. We have been quarantined at home so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up."





There have been many other actors from Bollywood who tested Covid positive, a few of the names are Arjun Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and her husband Boolani. Then other celebs were Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shirodkar also tested positive!

The last time John was seen on-screen was his movie sequel Satyameva Jayate 2 with Divya Khosla Kumar.