Joker: A Masterpiece; would you like to watch Joker 2?

Joker is a DC character, and whoever has watched the Batman series will know the characteristics of the character. Joker has been made as a standalone movie by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix. Personally, I feel it's a masterpiece, and it deserves no sequel.


If you haven't watched the movie yet, then head to Netflix and watch it now. And, tell us do you think there's any necessity for a sequel? There have been many speculations around the making of Joker 2, though there's no official statement of it.


The film is about a mentally ill loner Arthur Fleck who works as a party clown and lives with an ailing mother. When society starts beating him, he learned how to stand firmly by choosing crime and chaos.  
