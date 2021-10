Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi was an amazing movie. It had the right blend of comedy and drama which is hardly seen in courtroom dramas.





Shahid is yet anther masterpiece starring Rajkumar Rao. This was screened at multiple film festivals and is yet underrated.





Pink is one remarkable social message giving courtroom drama. I loved Tapsee and Amitabh's acting in this and it's surely a must watch.