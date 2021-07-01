Jovees cucumber skin toner

Jovees is a very good brand. Its facewash are the best. So i bought the jovees toner whose price is 170 Rupees for 200 ml. When i applied it for the first time i realised that it is foamy and sticky. This is one quality i would not prefer it took some time to get absorb in my skin. It helps to make skin smooth. Its packaging is awesome which comes with a pump nozzle. It has standard and attractive packaging. It gives cooling effect on application. It did not provide any radiance to the skin as it claims. It is sticky. Its smell is also not so good. The ingredients list mentioned looks incomplete. Overall, i am highly disappointed with this product. I didn't expected it from a brand like jovees.