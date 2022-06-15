JTBC Issue An Apology For Scene In 'Insider' That Defames Buddhists

JTBC has issued an apology for a scene in K-drama 'Insider' that allegedly defames Buddhists.









On June 15, JTBC issued an official apology for a scene from the K-drama 'Insider', where outlaws gathered inside a Buddhist temple to partake in illegal gambling.









The scene, that aired last week on June 8, became a hot topic amongst netizens. Adding fuel to the fire was another scene where a Korean Buddhist monk joined the gamblers and was making his own bets.









Soon after the episode aired, a religious peace committee representing the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism accused JTBC and the K-drama of defaming Buddhists and Buddhist monks.









Following this, the broadcasting station released an apology, "During the upcoming broadcasts of 'Insider' episodes three and four, scheduled to air from June 15-16, JTBC plans on displaying a formal apology for the earlier scenes defaming and insulting the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism."









Furthermore, JTBC representatives visited the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in order to apologize to Buddhist leaders and seek methods of resolution.









Currently, the first episode of JTBC's 'Insider', featuring the controversial gambling scenes, is unavailable streaming services.