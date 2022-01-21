JTBC's period drama "Snowdrop" starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in stirred up a lot of controversies on its release due to the allegations of historical distortion and romanticization of North Korean spies. Many demanded the drama be cancelled and even launched a petition which received over 300K signatures threatening the future of the drama. However, JTBC stood firm with its decision to not cancel the drama.





The ratings also fluctuated a lot due to the controversy, regardless, the period drama continued to be the No. 1 show on Disney+. Now, that the drama has almost reached its end, JTBC has released a statement informing that Jung Hae-in and Jisoo starrer will end sooner than expected as episodes 15 & 16 will be released consecutively on January 30. The drama was scheduled to end on February 5 but instead, the time slot will go through a break before Park Min-young and Song Kang starrer "Weather People" will premiere.





Do you think it could be so that "Weather People" will not be affected by the controversies of "Snowdrop" or maybe to not let the audience wait for one last episode too long? Will you miss this beautiful drama?