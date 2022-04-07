JTBC sues netizens who accused 'Snowdrop' of history distortion

JTBC confirmed that it has filed criminal lawsuits against online netizens who accused 'Snowdrop' of history distortion!





According to a statement by JTBC on April 8, "JTBC has moved forward with criminal lawsuits against netizens who habitually spread false rumors about 'Snowdrop' with malicious intent. Due to the spread of such rumors and accusations, the cast members of 'Snowdrop' suffered from severe malicious attacks online, and the production company and several sponsoring companies all faced damages."





In March of last year, controversy arose after JTBC published a teaser synopsis for 'Snowdrop'. Based on the synopsis, many netizens accused the drama of distorting, romanticizing and misusing history.





The issue was even taken to several broadcasting committees and civil courts with the verdict being in JTBC's favour.





What do you think? Should JTBC spare netizens?



