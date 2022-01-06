JTBC's 'Snowdrop' releases a statement on Kim Mi-soo's future appearance in the drama after her untimely death

JTBC's 'Snowdrop' has released a brief statement regarding the further appearance of Kim Mi-soo in the drama after her sudden passing. On January 5, it came as a shock for everyone when the reports came of Kim Mi-soo passing at the young of 31. Now, Jung Hae-in and Jisoo starrer drama has released a brief statement on the matter.





In response, they said that 'We are currently checking' whether the actress will continue to appear in the drama. No decision has yet been made and it will only be finalized after discussions with the bereaved family.





Since the drama is pre-produced, 'Snowdrop' has become the last acting project of Kim Mi-soo who is playing the role of Yeo Jeong-min, a close friend of BLACPINK's Jisoo's character. The sudden passing of this rising actress has left everyone deeply shocked, the reason for her death has not been revealed to respect the family's privacy. What do you think, should the character of Jeong-min be kept in memory of Kim Mi-soo?