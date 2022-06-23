jug jugg jeeyo makes less than samrat prithviraj on its first day at the box office

JugJugg Jeeyo's opening day revenue was lower than that of Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which both opened to about 10.50 crore.

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo had a fine opening weekend in theatres on Friday. On the first day, it brought in 9.28 crore. The Raj Mehta-directed movie is filled with songs and drama and is based on complicated relationships.

The film's first day box office receipts were tweeted by film trade expert Taran Adarsh. He noted: "The first lines of #JugJuggJeeyo are as expected: after a sluggish start in the morning, picks up speed in the evening... Very good plexes in Delhi, NCR, and parts of Mumbai... dim mass pockets Growth on days two and three is crucial... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. Business in India."