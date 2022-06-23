  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Rooms

jug jugg jeeyo makes less than samrat prithviraj on its first day at the box office

JugJugg Jeeyo's opening day revenue was lower than that of Samrat Prithviraj and Gangubai Kathiawadi, which both opened to about 10.50 crore.

 

Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kiara Advani's JugJugg Jeeyo had a fine opening weekend in theatres on Friday. On the first day, it brought in 9.28 crore. The Raj Mehta-directed movie is filled with songs and drama and is based on complicated relationships.

 

The film's first day box office receipts were tweeted by film trade expert Taran Adarsh. He noted: "The first lines of #JugJuggJeeyo are as expected: after a sluggish start in the morning, picks up speed in the evening... Very good plexes in Delhi, NCR, and parts of Mumbai... dim mass pockets Growth on days two and three is crucial... Fri ₹ 9.28 cr. Business in India."

 

More posts like this

Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 4 hours ago

Damn
1 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : LOL xD
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 4 hours ago

Well
2 1
FR€€ $P!R!T : LOL xD
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 4 hours ago

Yup
1 0
Bollywood Binge
Posted by BollyLover . 4 hours ago

Whoa
2 2
Tolkien : ;D
0 REPLY 49 mins ago
View more 1 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Mohammad . 7 hours ago

And just like that the failure of Samrat Prithviraj on Box Office falls on the head of Akshay Kumar

What do you think? Is Akshay at fault here for working on so many projects at the same time?
1 6
FR€€ $P!R!T : Booby deol ? actually the one to be blamed for film's loss is this stupid director, who wants to cast men in 50s and 60s as 25 years old Prithviraj Chauhan. A very well deserved flop.
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Spyder Reddy . 7 hours ago

The critics have loved JugJugg Jeeyo, have you?


1 7
FR€€ $P!R!T : Blessed start' ??? LMAO the budget is 150 cr and film took 8.5 cr opening (that too with the help of corporate bookings). Collections is likely to wind up around 50 cr.
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 6 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by SRKfan . 8 hours ago

From Salman Khan to Aryan Khan, a lookback at Shahrukh Khan's 5 biggest controversies

Being a star means comes with unwanted controversies. It will be a surprise if you're a mega star and have no controversies linked to you. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, every day some other controversies link the stars. As SRK completes 30 years in the industry, let's take a look back at 5 of the biggest controversies that caught the actor in its loop.

  1. Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case - 2021 biggest controversy ever was when Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan was caught by NCB. On Oct 3rd NCB caught some people who allegedly carried drugs on the cruise. One among them was Aryan Khan and his best friend Arbaaz Seth Merchant. Aryan and Arbaaz were sent to jail for almost a month. Without any proof and with mere WhatsApp evidence, the actor's son was sent to jail. This created a lot of political controversies which involved SRK and many other Maharashtrian politicians. Later Aryan was granted bail and today, NCB has clarified that Aryan indeed was not guilty.
  2. Salman Khan - Many years ago, Salman and Shah Rukh had drifted away because of some misunderstandings. Both the actor had got into a war of words at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash. It was reported that the reason why they got into a fight was because of Aishwariya Rai Bachchan's history with Salman Khan. For years, both the actors did not speak to each other. But there were instances they proved that they have a special place in each other's hearts. Years later, at a high-profile eid party, the media and fans were shocked and happy to see both of them keep aside their difference and re-kindle their friendship.
  3. Aryan Khan is the biological father of Abram - AbRam the surrogacy child of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. The couple did not reveal it to the media until a few months after Abram was born. It was reported that AbRam is the love-child of Aryan who was just 15 back then. Needless to say, this disturbed the entire family. Later during a ted talk, Shah Rukh made a joke about it and said, that whenever someone used to say "Hello" to Aryan, his response used to be, "But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license."
  4. Wankhede Stadium fight - Everyone knows, that Shah Rukh and Juhi own an IPL team, Kolkatta Knight Ridders, KKR. Back in 2012, Shah Rukh had got into a fight with Mumbai Cricket Association officials at Wankhede Stadium. The officials stated that Shah Rukh was drunk and later had filed a complaint against him. Due to this, the then president, Vilasrao Deshmukh banned the actor from entering Wankhede Stadium for 5 years. But a few years later, SRK had won the battle and said that Mumbai Police believed he wasn't drunk.
  5. Shah Rukh Khan slapped Shirish Kunder - Shrish Kunder is Farah Khan's husband. At a party, Shah Rukh had slapped Shrish over some personal stuff. This was not handled well by the media and it became a big controversy of its time.
1 3
Vaibhav Gupta : He just comes out stronger than before!!
0 REPLY 8 hours ago
View more 2 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by There, I said it . 9 hours ago

Sara Ali Khan jokingly calls Salman 'uncle' at IIFA 2022

Salman hosted this year's IIFA awards and had a fun banter with Sara Ali Khan. The actress called Salman uncle and the superstar came back with that she just lost chance to be his heroine.

3 7
D0ggy Pukev!lla : Sara did overacting there. I watched it a bit and skipped.
0 REPLY 6 hours ago
View more 6 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by You know me . 9 hours ago

Can you believe this guy is 56 years old?

Personally I can't believe that Shahrukh is 56 years old and he has been ruling over the industry for 30 years because it doesn't feel like 30 years. His talent and performance and movies are eternal. What do you think?
2 6
FR€€ $P!R!T : If Salman, Aamir and Akshay are same age as him then I am ready to believe SRK is 60+ and lying about his age. Honestly speaking the commoner uncles in mid 50s look younger than SRK without makeup and all the skin treatments to look younger.
0 REPLY 2 hours ago
View more 5 comments
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Baburao. . 9 hours ago

Ranbir Kapoor underwent operation for his nose disease in 2014 with girlfriend Katrina Kaif by his side

Ranbir Kapoor was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai on Monday, September 29 to undergo a minor surgery, just one day after he brought in his 32nd birthday.


The 'Bombay Velvet' actor had to undergo a minor septoplasty surgery. Ranbir was rushed to the hospital after he complained of minor discomfort in his breathing.

Ranbir reportedly had five days off from his busy schedule, and went straight for the operation. A source revealed that the actor was discharged today, with his girlfriend Katrina Kaif by his side. Katrina also visited him the day after his surgery was completed, the source aka PR added.


Entire month Ranbir's PR was giving updates about his surgery recovery and what was his family reaction but Ranbirian nibbis loves to live in delusion he did not use his operation to stay in news .
4 3
FR€€ $P!R!T : That's good he got it treated for better.
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
View more 2 comments