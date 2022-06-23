Jugj Jugg Jeeyo Honest Review: Worth a watch if you enjoyed Bhool Bhuliyaa 2
As much as I loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, I don't think it was better than Jug Jugg Jeeyo. When it comes to the acting, I was impressed with Prajaktha, even though I have watched Mismatch, here the cast is big and so is the pressure that comes along with it. Varun and Kiara as always stole my heart. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released last month and has done so well in the theatres and now I have the same expectations from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. There were certain scenes where I felt Varun overacted. When I watch a film, the only way I can like it is if the storyline is good and if there is any resonance. Here, I found both. I don't remember the last when I enjoyed a movie like this in the theatre. This was surely something that was missing in Bollywood for a long time. If it was up to me, I would rate this film 4 or 4.5 stars.