Is Jugjugg Jeeyo a hit or a flop?

At the box office, it is a success.





Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli all starred in the June 24 movie JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie, which was directed by Raj Mehta, has made money registers ring not only in our country but also abroad. Fans also praised the acting and narrative, and it debuted to great reviews. JugJugg Jeeyo even entered the Rs 50-crore club in India on Day 6, June 29. It is reportedly up to Rs 85 crore in global collections!





The movie is now the fifth-highest-grossing Hindi movie of the year in the United States, behind Samrat Prithviraj, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and The Kashmir Files. Given the dearth of Hindi theatrical releases, JugJugg Jeeyo is expected to earn roughly Rs 13 crore over the course of its second weekend. The movie is set to join the Rs 100-crore club globally thanks to the overseas statistics.















