Is Jugjugg Jeeyo movie worth watching?

The film is excellent for a single time watch.

 

One of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's greatest assets is its ability to successfully showcase the abilities of its whole cast.

 

Raj Mehta, the director, went all out to provide Anil Kapoor some of the best dialogue and sequences in the film, taking advantage of his adaptability. Kiara and Varun have energising chemistry, and unlike other rom-coms, she isn't treated like a prop. She has a few strong scenes. On the big screen, Neetu Kapoor is delightful to watch, while Maniesh Paul excels at providing comedic relief.

 

In each scene, Kiara Advani delivers a strong performance. Varun Dhawan's performance in the movie wasn't perfect; there were few areas where he could have improved. Neetu Kapoor is charming and alluring, and she excels in the part. In the second half, when her character gets the potential to take the lead, she gives her best performance. Prajakta Koli's YouTube debut is impressive, yet there is room for development. The flashy Gurpreet is most effectively portrayed by Maniesh Paul.

 

The comedy in the film is used frequently to address a number of issues. Relationship issues are at the centre of the entire plot, which is handled skillfully enough to keep the audience interested. A minor lag in the middle of the movie may have been fixed with better editing. This family drama has a fantastic beginning and a fantastic conclusion.

 

Bollywood Binge
Posted by SHIVA . 42 mins ago

Alia Bhatt pregnancy: Ranbir Kapoor is going to be the coolest Dad ever!

A hidden Ranbir video has been going viral online amid all the pregnancy excitement. Ranbir is seen charmingly posing with a content baby in a video. The actor gives the infant a peck on the cheek while they both turn to face the camera.

Fans appear to be enjoying the video as well, and although some were curious about the identity of the adorable baby boy, others were certain that Ranbir will make a wonderful father in the future. He would surely be a "sooo cute" father, according to one person, who also added, "He is the best in any character reel and real #ranbirkapoormagic," to their comments. another, please.

Ranbir has also acknowledged having a formal relationship with his father and that he would change that relationship if he had children of his own. "I wish I could call him and simply say, "Dad, how are you doing?" However, we lack that. We do not speak on the phone. I would like to alter that dynamic with my children whenever I get married and have them. My relationship with my kids won't be as formal as it is with my dad, for example. I want to be more approachable, closer to them, and willing to invest more time in them than he did in me."


Do you agree that Ranbir can be the coolest dad ever?
3 1
Movie Buff : Yep! He definitely will be!
0 REPLY 14 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Kajal Kumari . 1 hours ago

Big congratulations to them!!!

May God protect them from evil eyes and bless them with love and eternity!! ♡
1 2
Movie Buff : Sooo happy for these two!!
0 REPLY 22 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 1 hours ago

Do you agree that nothing in Bollywood is certain, not even debate?

Nothing in this industry is certain. Every report gets smaller and smaller, and every conversation turns out to be pointless after a point.


When nepotism was the centre of discussion a few months ago, it has now fallen out of favour. Instead, the debate has turned to Bollywood vs. the south Indian film industry.


This demonstrates that this industry doesn't latch on to each and every piece of news because they are all minor as something big comes out.

1 4
Vaibhav Gupta : Now alia Bhatt's pregnancy is the biggest news
0 REPLY 54 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by LightsCameraAction 🎬 . 1 hours ago

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy is the reason Jee lee Zaraa got postponed ?

Last year, Farhan Akhtar revealed Jee Le Zaraa, a road film created with Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, will be released by Excel Entertainment and include three A-list actresses, including Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra. The movie's announcement went viral online, with everyone giddy over the intriguing pairing of these three powerhouses. The movie was supposed to debut in the third quarter of 2022, but recently a source connected to the project reportedly announced 2 weeks back that it won't debut until 2023, leaving us all wondering why.


The film's production has been postponed. The reason for the delay was explained as needing more time to arrange the actresses' dates before alia Bhatt revealed she was expecting a baby and is pregnant. Because the actresses have other movie commitments that keep them busy, the producers must plan the shot so that the actresses' schedules coincide. In addition, the supporting performers must also be cast, which will take some time. To meet the timeline for an early 2023 shoot, pre-production work on the movie is ongoing. We can confidently anticipate the movie's release in late 2023 based on how things are currently shaping out.


Now that Alia Bhatt is pregnant, everyone is aware of the reason why Jee Le Zara had to be postponed.
1 9
Movie Buff : Not just Alia. I think the main reason must be Priyanka's baby.
1 REPLY 21 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Bollywood Masala . 1 hours ago

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy; isn't it a bit early?

The news that Alia is now pregnant came as a shock to us (a sweet shock, mind you) two months after the wonderful couple's wedding. Soon, Alia and Ranbir will welcome their young child. Fans are shocked and posting updates about the storm. Many people are curious as to how Alia would handle her profession. What about the movies she's already committed to, and given that Brahmastra will be released shortly, would Alia be able to participate in the film's promotion? There are many unanswered questions, but this was a Monday Shock that banished all of our Monday blues. Fans are already speculating on the name that Ranbir and Alia will give their child.

During the "Shamshera" promotions earlier last week, Ranbir made a hint about a baby on the way. When asked how much more work he would have to do after getting married, he responded that he would have to start a family and do a lot more work. "Abhi mujhe bahot kaam karna hai sir. Abhi mujhe family banani hai, unke liye kaam karna hai. Pehle mai khudke liye kaam karraha tha. Nahi nahi, abhi mai bahot kaam karunga," he said.


Though, this all explains the wedding..!!
2 5
Movie Buff : "Early" according to you? These two are welcoming a new life into this world, and some people are too concerned about the time. Its Alia's pregnancy. Alia's body. Alia's baby! If she has decided to share the happy news with the world, it means she wants this baby. Why are people worried about her career when she's happy? And wedding was rushed? It was delayed due to covid!
2 REPLY 18 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Naina ♡ . 1 hours ago

Alia bhatt and Ranbir kapoor are having a baby!! congratulations
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child. Taking to Instagram on Monday morning, Alia revealed she was pregnant by sharing a photo of her scan. With Ranbir in the frame, Alia can be seen lying on the hospital bed, with the lovebirds looking at the screen. She captioned the photo, "Our baby ….. coming soon."
3 4
Movie Buff : So happy for them! <3
1 REPLY 16 mins ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Queen Alia's Stan . 2 hours ago

And this is how I conclude that Alia Bhatt is pregnant since May.
In May there was a video viral of Ranbir Kapoor playing with a kid, and surprisingly the clothes he was wearing in that video, he is wearing the same clothes in baby announcement photo as well. So this seems like the sonography photo is from that same day in May. And That video was a hint for fans. And this is how I conclude Alia became pregnant in May. So, Baby Kapoor arriving February 2023.
4 4
Naina ♡ : thats great
0 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Alia Lovers . 2 hours ago

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy: 5 things you should know
Our Baby Coming Soon this is what Alia Bhatt wrote on her recent Instagram post with a picture of her and Ranbir joyously looking at their Baby. But here are 5 things you should know about her future commitments 1. Alia announced her pregnancy on the 27th of June through an Instagram post where she wrote Our Baby Coming soon 2. Alia and Ranbir Got Married on the 14th of April 2022 3. Fans are intrigued to know how Alia will manage her career hereafter 4. Karan Johar and Alia's best friend posted a story which was filled with Joy and Emotions 5. Alia has 2 big films lined up Brahmastra and Rocky are Rani ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer. Are you excited to see the Mini Version of Alia and Ranbir?
3 2
FR€€ $P!R!T : What a really sweet way of announcing this news, I have never seen it before. Congratulations to both Ranbir and Alia.
1 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Alia Lovers . 2 hours ago

Why does Alia Bhatt's pregnancy feel like a shock more than a surprise?
Two months ago the lovely couple got married and this came like a shock (sweet shock) to us that Alia is now pregnant. Alia and Ranbir will be soon welcoming their mini version. Fans are flabbergasted and sharing posts on the storm. A lot of people have questions that how will Alia manage her career? What about the films that she has already signed and as Brahmastra is coming soon, will Alia be able to contribute during the promotions? There are many questions but this was a Shock of Monday that took away all our Monday Blues. Fans are already trying to guess how Ranbir and Alia will name their daughter.
1 7
FR€€ $P!R!T : It's shocking because Alia has so many films lined up Brahmastra, RARPK, Darlings, Hollywood debut, JLZ (ofcourse now it's delayed).
1 REPLY 1 hours ago
Bollywood Binge
Posted by Queen Alia's Stan . 2 hours ago

Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child.
I have no words. I'm just super happy. Oh my God, protect these three forever. Lots of love & good wishes to them.
6 7
Naina ♡ : ok idk why but I'm feeling so emotional! watching her from dhum dham Shanaya to becoming a mom! she's all grown up....(｡♡‿♡｡) feels like I'm getting older.... haha but anyways I'm super happy for them....they are gonna be parents yay! cant wait to see the lil one!
3 REPLY 1 hours ago
