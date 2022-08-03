Is Juhi Chawla's OTT debut a chance for veteran actors to rehabilitate themselves?

Juhi Chawla, a Bollywood actress, is about to make her OTT debut with The web series Hush Hush which will only be available on Amazon Prime Video.

In addition to Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, the thriller series is directed by Kopal Naithani, Tanuja Chandra, and Ashish Pandey.

Hush Hush reportedly revolves around "a set of women whose picture-perfect lives begin to come undone when an unexpected event brings to the fore secrets from their past and threatens everything that's dear to them. Knitted in a web of lies, deceit and fighting patriarchy, the story explores the storm that brews behind the seemingly quiet façade of the privileged lives of these women."

It is release on Amazon Prime Video on September 22, 2022!

I'm super excited to see Juhi back on screen again, are you?