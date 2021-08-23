Juice beauty bamboo pore refining mask. Does this actually work? #BeautyTruthBomb

I have tried countless "pore refining" treatments and masks but can honestly say that this one is by far my favorite. The mask itself is very smooth, not super thick but a little bit goes a long way with it (I think it'll probably last a couple of months using it as directed -- worth the price) and it has this really nice silky consistency.

It does have an "odor" but it smells more just like natural ingredients where most masks would add strong perfumes to cover it, I found it quite enjoyable. My pores are actually noticeably smaller after using this product and it doesn't strip away my skin's natural barrier as I find with other "moisturizing" masks -- this one actually leaves skin hydrated and soft.

The directions say to leave it on for 1-2 minutes but I have been leaving it on for between 5-10 just to have a better comparison with other masks and I haven't had any issues with sensitivity at all.

Overall, great product and actually does what it claims to do! I was skeptical at first, but it really does help to clear my pores. I've struggled to rid myself of blackheads for years, but this product really helps to cleanse the pores and eliminate many. It's especially helpful in bringing my skin back to life after sweating under a face mask all day!

So soft when applying the product to your face. Plus an added bonus of it not drying once set and great for oily skin. This is a great treat for a self-care day and highly recommend. Enjoy!