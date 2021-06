Neem butter, pumpkin and ginger hair mask : I use it as a mask before shampooing. The consistency is like a butter which melts as you pump on the hands, very efficient to work on hair.

I first apply on the scalp followed by hair strands. I leave it overnight and loved the results it gives.

Since my hair are back to its original form after keratin treatment I need to repair the damage, it helps in managing hair, frizz and gives a smooth finish.