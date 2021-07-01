Juicy chemistry Rose Water

A universal product I'm talking about today is @juicy_chemistry 100% Organic Bulgarian Rose Water Its a toning mist for normal to oily skin types but I can say it will work foe dry and sensitive skin too as it has white rose also. Why this rose water is special ? Simply Because its cruelty free , handmade,vegan ,no preservatives, no sulphate, no fragrance oils and no colors. That means you are getting a pure form of rose water. The skin soaks this rose water instantly as I compare from kama one . That takes time to get soaked in skin. No overpowering fragrance but I love fragrances. This is the first organic brand certified by ECOCERT Greenlife according to COSMOS standards . I loved how the Rose's are picked before sunrise and bloomed by direct steam distillation. The white rose presence in this water has soothing and moisturizing properties which make it suitable for almost all skin types. It provides ample hydration to the skin. It has antioxidant properties that help regenerate skin tissues and strengthen skin cells. Basically every rose water is made to maintain ph balance of our skin so it is. Its rich in anti inflammatory, antiseptic and anti bacterial properties to soothe and heal the skin. Just I found it a little pricey for a rose water. 650 INR for 110 ml Appreciate the initiative that packaging is fully eco friendly. It comes in a cardboard packaging which I find is made of some eco friendly paper. Inside is lots n lots of bits of paper to seal the glass dark blue spray bottle.