Juicy Chemistry’s Choco Mint Lip Scrub – Worth The Hype? #BeautyTruthBomb

Most of the girls have seasonal problems with dry lips and how we envy them. During the winter season, I faced the problem of dry and cracked lips. For this, I have tried various lip products. I have been using natural products for my lips so the Choco Mint Lip Scrub by Juicy Chemistry caught my attention.

The lip scrub contains natural Vitamin E oil, avocado oil, beeswax, almond oil, white sugar, cocoa powder, and peppermint essential oil. The product is waxy and has thick inconsistency. Once I start to apply on the lips, the bee's wax melts and changes into an oil-like consistency. The first time when I opened the package, the whole room started smelling of mint. The smell was extremely strong.

Despite being alert, this is not easy, because the scrubbing melts down, and then it is bound to spread. Often I want to scrub my lips to prep them before wearing a liquid matte lipstick but then removing the oily residue from around the mouth is very tough and time-consuming that this is not always practical.

Overall, the scrub does an OK job of removing dead cells but it will not help me in the long term. It is only a temporary fix for my lips. I am still unable to use it often due to extreme oiliness.