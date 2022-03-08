Jung Ho-Yeon of 'Squid Game' returns to the runway at Paris Fashion Week after acting success

Jung Ho-Yeon of Netflix's viral hit show 'Squid Game' is back on runway for 'Paris Fashion Week'. The overnight star was a model for more than 10 years. After doing her first acting gig in Squid Game and even winning the prestigious SAG award, she's returned to do her first job as a model.





Back in 2013, she participated in 'Korea's Next Top Model' and became known for her unique and amazing skills. Last year, she was announced as the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Thus, she's walking for the brand itself. Like many K-pop idols, Jung Ho-Yeon went to this year's Paris Fashion Week. But unlike them, Jung Ho-Yeon just didn't watch the show but also walked for it. She became the show stopper for the event. Are you a fan of Jung Ho-Yeon?