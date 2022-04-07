Jung Hoyeon grabs another Hollywood project!

It looks like model and actress Jung Hoyeon is busy and booked! The 'Squid Game' star is set to join cast of the Hollywood film 'The Governesses'. She'll be working alongside Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve in the film directed by award-winning filmmaker Joe Talbot.





Lily-Rose Depp is the daughter of the renowned actor Johnny Depp, and is known for her roles in "The Dancer" and "The Wolf". Meanwhile, Renate Reinsve was recognized at the Cannes Film Festival last year as she won 'Best Actress' for her leading role in "The Worst Person in the World". Fans are excited to see the 3 actors' chemistry.





Recently, Jung Hoyeon was seen in The Weeknd's music video 'Out of Time' and confirmed as the cast of Apple TV+ thriller series, 'Disclaimer'. Are you excited about her upcoming projects?