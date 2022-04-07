Jung HoYeon to make Hollywood film debut with 'The Governess'

Squid Game fame model/actress Jung Ho-yeon will be making her Hollywood film debut soon! The 27-year-old has joined the cast of director Joe Talbot's upcoming film 'The Governess.'





Based off a French novel of the same name, 'The Governess' follows the story of three women who upend the households they work in. Working alongside Lily-Rose Deep and Renate Reinsve, the project is slated to begin filming in Spain soon.





Meanwhile, Ho-yeon was also cast in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller series, 'Disclaimer.'