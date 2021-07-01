Just herbs bodywash review

SHATPATRI A rose with hundred petals is the key ingredient of this bodywash from @justherbsindia . It smells divine and take you to the world of spa experience at your home only. It does not leaves skin dry rather it makes it silky smooth feels like touching again and again. Without stripping the natural oils from the skin , it works best with lukewarm water. With every wash you will notice that your body has become smooth and fresh whole day long. As known to all JustHerbs is paraben free, PETA certified, 100% ayurvedic, free from all types of chemicals so it must be used jaldi jaldi once you open the bottle. It was a SAMPLE with my purchase which I took to trip and finished 3 bottles. And to see 35 ml sample is a good thing.