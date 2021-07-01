Just herbs face cleansing gel review

Favourites of all @justherbsindia Livelyclean honey exfoliating face cleansing gel This gel is enriched with honey as known for its hydrating properties, arjuna and symplocos bark and jojoba to provide moisturization besides cleaning the skin efficiently. Let me tell you this is almost over and I wanted to review it for you guys. It's an exfoliator turning face wash and it gently cleanses away the skin leaving it so soft supple and smooth. The exfoliating particles are not too harsh on the skin. It has very liquidy consistency and apt amount of product comes out. I use it 2 times a week and its just perfect. My only concern is the pump form as it ges blocked by exfoliating particles . I would request the brand to look into this and if possible change packaging . I had to transfer it to other bottle to make it work .As it is the absolute favourite of mine and I will keep repurchasing it. Hope to see u in better packaging my love. Which is your favourite exfoliating cleanser?