Just like other stars Tiger Shroff's goal is to work in Hollywood!

Actors have been saying that their goal is to work in Hollywood and now Tiger Shroff joins the list. Tiger is all set to release his new movie Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. During the promotions of the same, he revealed, "There is a void in terms of a young action hero in the West. There isn't an action hero of my age group, and maybe the kind of things I do. We used to see that perhaps in the 90s. Ever since then, it's been a while since you have seen somebody with that skill set, portraying action or the kind of action I do at least unless it's Spider-Man or something. But that is my goal eventually to sort of getting into that space and try my luck in the West."





Are we ready to see him work in a Hollywood film like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and now Alia Bhatt?