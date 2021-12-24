Just like Rakhi Sawant, do you think people have also misunderstood Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi has always been judged for the kind of movies she does. For an outsider who had no contacts in the industry world, she somehow managed to follow her passion and set a name for herself. But time and again people have judged her and called her names. Just like Rakhi, people have assumed her to be an extra. To survive in an industry like ours, it is important to get take projects. She did not have enough scripts or opportunities given to her and she did what every other person would do to survive-She chose the wrong scripts. And as an audience, instead of supporting an outsider like her, we have constantly insulted her and judged her. Why?