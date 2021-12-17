Just reminding you all to not get used to OTT because the real experience lies elsewhere

In the last two years, I've seen how film theatres have been affected and how everyone has become accustomed to OTT platforms. Even after reopening the theatres, the vibe isn't the same, the chaos isn't the same, the crowd isn't the same, the audience isn't the same, it's all changed, and it's all changed because people now rely on OTT platforms and believe the film will eventually appear on some platform, and then they miss out the cinema vibe. Not all, but I believe there are some films that SHOULD NOT be released on OTT.





Which recent OTT release, in your opinion, should have been released in the theatres?