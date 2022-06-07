South Korea's favourite action hero Ma Dong Seok, also Gilgamesh from Marvels Eternals is back with everyone's current favourite Son Seok Gu. "The Outlaws 2: The Roundup" hit theatres on May 18th. Just ten days after the release, the theatres saw an overwhelming rise in the movie goers resulting in 5 million turn up.

This is the first hit at the box office since 2019. It has so far done better than the Oscar winning movie "Parasite". The sequel of 2017 hit "The Outlaws" is about a police officer played by Ma Dong Seok and his anti-crime squad who fight against notorious gangster.

Son Seok Gu plays the role of the villain in this movie and he has left everyone impressed with his projects lately. You can watch "The Outlaws" (first part) in VIKI.

Check out the trailer of the sequel below.