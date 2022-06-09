Like Justin Bieber, did Anupam Kher also suffer from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

Anupam Kher is one of Bollywood's most experienced and gifted performers. The actor has been in some of the industry's most famous films and continues to excite his fans. Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' is one of his favourite movies.

While Anupam Kher went to great lengths to wow us with his hilarious role in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, did you know that he was suffering from facial paralysis while filming the amazing film? Yes, you read that correctly. Anupam Kher stated to the media that he suffered facial paralysis during filming 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' and immediately went to the director, Sooraj Barjatya. The veteran actor alerted the filmmaker of his condition, explaining that his face is twisted but that despite the facial paralysis, he is ready to shoot. He also stated that confronting issues makes you believe in oneself more.







