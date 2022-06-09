Justin Bieber has Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Know its symptoms, causes and treatment

What exactly is facial paralysis?

Facial paralysis is the inability to move some or all of the muscles of the face voluntarily, which is usually caused by damage to the facial nerve (also referred to as cranial nerve [CN] VII). These muscles are in charge of essential functions like chewing, speaking, closing the eyes, and expressing moods and emotions. As a result, facial paralysis has the potential to be life-threatening. The paralysis most commonly occurs on one side of the face (unilateral); less frequently, the paralysis occurs on both sides of the face (bilateral). Facial paralysis can happen unexpectedly, and many people wake up with it. It can also appear gradually and insidiously.





Facial Paralysis Signs and Symptoms

The majority of the signs and symptoms of facial paralysis are obvious. Among the signs and symptoms of facial paralysis are

1. Drooping of the face or mouth, usually one-sided and on the affected side

2. Inability to raise the affected side's brow voluntarily 3. Inability to blink or close an eyelid, increasing the likelihood of the cornea drying out

3.Tear production has been reduced.

4.Loss of ability to raise, lower, or pucker the lips on the affected side, resulting in an inability to smile or frown, drooling, dribbling while drinking, and slurred speech. 6. Reduced sense of taste, particularly in the front of the tongue





Facial Paralysis Causes

Damage or swelling of the facial nerve, which controls the movement of the facial muscles, or damage to the part of the brain responsible for sending messages to the facial muscles, are the most common causes of facial paralysis. The following are some of the most common causes of facial paralysis

1.Facial nerve infection or inflammation, such as Bell's palsy, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Lyme disease, and meningitis

2.Trauma, including fractures of the basal skull and facial injuries

3.Type 2 diabetes

4.Head, neck, and brain cancers Stroke

5.Forceps delivery causes birth trauma.

6.Multiple sclerosis (MS) and sarcoidosis are examples of autoimmune diseases.





Ramsay Hunt syndrome is commonly treated with antiviral medications such as acyclovir or famciclovir in combination with corticosteroids such as prednisone.