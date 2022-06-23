Justin Bieber, Travis Barker and all the celebrities who have suffered serious illness in 2022

Top 2 Hollywood Celebs are going through a hard time as they are facing a medical condition which is life threatening. Beiber suffering from facial paralysis after being diagnosed with a rare disorder. "I wanted to give you an update on what's been going on." Obviously, as you can probably tell from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is caused by a virus that attacks the nerves in my ear and my facial nerves, causing paralysis in my face," the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is distinguished by a painful rash around the ear, on the face, or on the mouth, according to Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. It appears when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, causing paralysis in some cases.





Barker who is Kourtney Kardashian's better half was rushed to the hospital after he suffered pancreatitis. The 46-year-old Blink-182 drummer was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Tuesday morning, but the exact reason was not revealed at the time. He was later taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, for further treatment, with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side. Photos of Mr Barker lying on a stretcher outside the hospital had gone viral on social media.