Jwalini Retexturising Skin Treatment Oil @kamaayurveda

What to expect ?

Prescribed in Ayurveda as a treatment for smooth, soft and clear skin, this oil treatment is formulated from natural herbs processed in pure Coconut milk and Sesame oil. It helps clear up skin irritation and itching. It is an excellent after-sun remedy for sunburn, tanned or hyper-pigmentation. It has the ability to enhance skin texture and treat irritation. Regular use results in healthier, softer skin that is visibly smoother and radiant.

How to use : Take an appropriate amount onto palms and massage gently into skin until well-absorbed. Leave on for 30 minutes and wash off with a mild cleanser. It is appropriate for the entire body, including face.

Price : 1625/- for 250 ml Purchased with alot of expectation.

My Experience : It comes in a sturdy plastic bottle with a golden cap. The bottle has two nozzle openings which dispense a small amount of the product each time. Also, since the bottle is plastic, it is quite travel-friendly. Jwalini oil is a pale yellow or light mustard colored oil with a consistency that’s typical for an oil. It has a very strong overpowering herbal smell which lingers even after you apply it.

The “retexturising” claim got me, and I wanted to improve the texture of both my facial and body skin. My body is dry and prone to patches and bumps. So this oil seemed like a good option for my skin.

For my face, It has never caused any breakout or irritation. For an oil, thats an achievement. I dont need to use any mosturiser over it, my skin feels soft and toned. On my body, it feels great. The oil manages to remove all dry patches, especially on the elbows and knees. Although it didn’t remove my tan, my skin looks well-polished and nourished.

PROS :

Consistency is very good.

100% Natural.

Reduces roughness and skin irritation.

Suits even for combination skin.

Makes skin even toned and glowing.

Non-greasy texture.

Sturdy packaging.

Very little product is needed each time.

CONS :

Unpleasant smell.

Doesn’t lighten tan as such.

Over expensive for the results.