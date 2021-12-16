JYP clears the air on the status of 2 PM members' contracts after Chansung's departure
JYP Entertainment has cleared the air regarding the status of the other members' contracts after Chansung left. The agency has clarified that Jun. K, Nickhun, Wooyoung and Lee Jun-jo still have a considerable amount of time before their contract expires. On the other hand, Taecyeon is the only present member who left JYP in 2018 and since then has been a part of a different agency.
A JYP representative stated, "When the members renewed their contracts (in 2018), every member ended up with a different contract period, and in Chansung’s case, his contract period has ended. The remaining members still have a lot of time left on their contracts.”
Well, this confirms one thing that we don't have to worry about 2 PM's separation. They are going to be working as one group and will surely continue to do that.